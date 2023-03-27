Israeli PM announces delay to judicial overhaul plans

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. Israel’s judicial reform that caused widespread protests will be delayed until the summer, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to the nation on Monday.

According to him, the ruling coalition is ready for a constructive dialogue with the opposition.

"We insist on the need to introduce major changes to the judicial system and we will create an opportunity to achieve a broad agreement. It is a worthy goal. This is why, based on my national responsibility and desire to prevent divisions in society, I have decided to suspend the second and third readings of the law during the current Knesset session in order to allow time to reach an agreement on the legislation until the next Knesset session," the prime minister said.

"One way or another, we will carry out the reform that will restore the lost balance between the branches of government," Netanyahu added.