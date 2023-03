MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will promote a multipolar world order and economic globalization, according to the joint statement signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russia and China intend to "promote a multipolar world order, economic globalization and democratization of international relations, to promote the development of global governance in a fairer and more rational way," the document says.