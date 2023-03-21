Xi Jinping calls on China and Russia to jointly protect both countries’ energy security

BEIJING, March 21. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on China and Russia to jointly protect the two countries’ energy security, China Central Television reported.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We need to jointly protect the energy security of the two countries, expand bilateral trade and economic ties," Xi was quoted as saying by the TV channel.

The Chinese president also noted that, "It is necessary to strengthen Russian-Chinese cooperation in the field of scientific research innovations, [and] to promote the sustainable development of bilateral cooperation." He also stressed that, "It is necessary to properly implement the Years of Russian-Chinese Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports, [and] to promote the holding of various events."

President Xi is on a state visit to Russia on March 20-22. On Monday, he held a one-on-one meeting with President Vladimir Putin that lasted about 4.5 hours. Official bilateral talks are scheduled to continue in the Kremlin in the second half of the day on Tuesday.