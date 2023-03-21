Japanese PM arrives in Kiev by train from Poland — TV

TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in Kiev by train from Poland, Kyodo reported on Tuesday.

According to a video aired by Japan’s public television, the Japanese prime minister was welcomed at Kiev’s railway terminal by Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Japarova.

The Japanese head of government is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. It is Kishida’s first visit to Kiev since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. He is the last of the Group of Seven leaders to visit Kiev. Kishida is accompanied by Secretary of the Japanese National Security Council Takeo Akiba and foreign ministry officials.

Kishida’s visit was not announced by Tokyo due to security considerations. The Japanese prime minister arrived in Poland by a charter flight from India, where he was on an official visit. According to the official schedule, he is to leave India in the second half of the day on March 21.