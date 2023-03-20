Russia, China have many common goals, tasks, says Putin at meeting with Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have many common goals and tasks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the Kremlin on Monday.

"We have a lot of common goals, tasks," Putin said. "I know that you personally, all our Chinese friends pay much attention to the development of Sino-Russian relations," he told the Chinese leader.

The Russian president also said that trade turnover between the two countries "more than doubled" in 2022 to $185 bln.