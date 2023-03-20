Ukrainian crisis may be solved if common security is provided, says Xi Jinping

BEIJING/MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The parties involved can find a rational way out of the crisis in Ukraine if they adhere to the concept of universal security, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"We are convinced that a rational way out of the Ukrainian crisis and the path to lasting peace and universal security in the world will be found if everyone is guided by the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and continues dialogue and consultation in an equitable, prudent and pragmatic manner," the Chinese leader said.