Two ceasefire violations recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh over day — statement

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported two ceasefire violations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone over the past 24 hours.

"Two ceasefire violations were recorded in the Martuni and Shushi Provinces. There were no casualties," the ministry said.

The servicemen pointed out that the command of Russian peacekeepers was already conducting investigations together with Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

The ministry also specified that the general staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces were in contact in order to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents.