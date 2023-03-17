Xi’s Moscow visit to propel China-Russia relations forward — China’s MFA

BEIJING, March 17. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, scheduled for March 20-22, will boost relations between China and Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"The visit <…> will propel the strategic partnership and practical cooperation between Russia and China as it will provide new impetus for developing relations between the two countries," Wang said at a briefing.

According to the Chinese diplomat, during the upcoming visit, Xi will have a detailed discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin about "the most pressing global and regional issues." Against the backdrop of growing global instability, the relations maintained by Moscow and Beijing "are of great importance and influence, far beyond the bilateral dimension," Wang underscored.

"Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia will be a friendly trip, helping strengthen mutual trust between China and Russia," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. "It will boost cooperation between the two countries in all domains," he added.

Earlier, the Kremlin announced that, at Putin’s invitation, Xi would pay a state visit to Russia from March 20-22.