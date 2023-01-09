Energy holding reports significant restrictions on electricity consumption across Ukraine

KIEV, January 10. /TASS/. Significant restrictions on electricity consumption are still in effect in all regions of Ukraine, Sergey Kovalenko, director general of YASNO, Ukraine’s leading energy supplier, a branch of the DTEK holding, said.

"It is necessary to understand that neither the generation, nor the grids are now in a condition to work without restrictions. And now is the time when our country sees a significant deficit of generation. Every region receives significant restrictions [on electricity consumption]; everyone is saving money. And this weekend, the schedules [of power outages] were more severe in many places," he wrote on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities).

According to Kovalenko, with the drop in temperature that is now observed in Ukraine, the use of electricity and the number of accidents are increasing. In particular, he noted that emergency power restrictions had to be introduced in Kiev on Monday.