Pentagon claims Chinese fighter flew within 6 meters of US reconnaissance plane

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. The Pentagon claims that a Chinese J-11 jet fighter flew six meters away from a US Boeing RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea, which allegedly posed a collision threat, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said on its website Thursday.

According to the statement, on December 21, the J-11 pilot "performed an unsafe maneuver during an intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, which was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace."

The US military agency says that the Chinese plane stayed "in front of and within 20 feet [about 6 meters - TASS] of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the RC-135 to take evasive maneuvers to avoid collision."

The Indo-Pacific Command underscored that US planes will continue to operate "in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law."

"We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law," the statement reads.