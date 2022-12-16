Serbia hands NATO mission in Kosovo request to return Serbian forces to region

BELGRADE, December 16. /TASS/. Serbia is asking a NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) to allow Serbian forces to return to the region, the Tanjug news agency reported on Friday.

It is reported that a written request by the Serbian government was handed over at the Merdare border checkpoint. An electronic request was sent earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

The document requests that between 100 to 1,000 Serbian servicemen and policemen be returned to Kosovo under UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

On December 15, following a meeting of the Serbian government, Vucic said that the cabinet of ministers decided to send a request to the NATO mission to return Serbian troops and policemen to Kosovo and Metohija according to UNSC Resolution 1244. "A decision was made that the head of the General Staff or representatives will pass on our request to the KFOR commander in an electronic format tonight and at the administrative crossing tomorrow morning," the head of state stressed. He specified that the request was being sent in accordance with UNSC Resolution 1244 and involves returning up to 1,000 Serbian servicemen and policemen to Kosovo and Metohija. Vucic noted that the decision was unanimous.