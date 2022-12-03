First ship under Grain from Ukraine program arrives in Ethiopia — president’s website

KIEV, December 4. /TASS/. The first ship carrying grain under the Grain From Ukraine program has arrived in Ethiopia, the Ukrainian president's website said on Saturday.

The ship carried 25,000 tons of wheat.

Earlier it was reported that another vessel was on its way to Ethiopia, with 30,000 tons of wheat on board. Another one is being prepared for shipment to Somalia.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky proposed the Grain From Ukraine program, speaking last autumn by video link to the participants of the G20 Summit. It envisioned that the countries that would support the initiative would buy agricultural products directly from Ukrainian producers and then transfer them to countries on the verge of starvation.