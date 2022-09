BRUSSELS, September 30. /TASS/. NATO will not recognize the accession of Donbass republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Brussels Friday.

"NATO allies do not and will not recognize any of this territory as part of Russia," Stoltenberg said. "These lands are Ukraine."

He also noted that the accession of the four regions will not change NATOP’s resolve to support Ukraine.