Hungary not to support anti-Russia sanctions in energy, nuclear sectors — foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Budapest will not support anti-Russian sanctions that may cause harm to Hungary’s energy security, including in the nuclear sector, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS on Friday on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

"As we have never given our consent to any sanction on energy, which would have harmed our interests we will not give our consent to such kind of sanctions in the future either," he said when asked if Budapest would support a new package of EU sanctions.

"So when it comes to nuclear, we definitely not agree. We will definitely not agree with any sanctions on nuclear because again that would harm our national energy security. And to be honest, I still don’t see why it would be better for Ukraine if our energy security would be gone. I don’t see that," Szijjarto stressed.

"From this perspective, I am not very happy that the public discourse in Europe is now going on about another sanction package because the experience so far was that the more sanctions we introduced the more harmful it was for ourselves. But in order not to break the European unity so far we always gave one consent, except for when it was about energy, because energy supply and the safety of supply of energy to Hungary is a red line for us," he added.