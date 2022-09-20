Kherson region authorities ask Russia to help organize referendum

KHERSON, September 20. /TASS/. Head of the Kherson region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Saldo has asked Russia and other countries to help organize a referendum on the region’s accession to Russia.

"I am asking Russia and other states to help organize the referendum geared to establish legal constitutional order on the territory of the Kherson region," he said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Taking into account the difficult situation in the Kherson region and bearing in mind the responsibility for the lives and wellbeing of the region’s residents, the Kherson region administration is sparing no effort to ensure security for all people living in the region," he stressed.

He expressed confidence that the accession to Russia will restore historical justice and ensure the region’ security. "It is a necessary decision amid never-stopping acts of terror by Ukrainian armed units and NATO countries, which are supplying weapons to kill civilians on our soil," he said, adding that he has signed a decree appointing the referendum on September 23-27.

Earlier in the day, the Kherson region Public Council called on Saldo to organize a referendum on the accession to Russian immediately.