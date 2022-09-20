Erdogan tells PBS Russia willing to end conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. Russia is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told PBS in an interview on Monday.

Asked by a PBS reporter how quickly he saw the conflict ending, the Turkish leader said "most importantly, Russian attitude will be very, very important here."

"In Uzbekistan, I got together with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, and we had very extensive discussions with him," Erdogan said in the interview. According to Erdogan, the Russian leader showed him "that he's willing to end this as soon as possible.".