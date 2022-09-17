Vatican emissary comes under fire in Ukraine — portal

VATICAN, September 18. /TASS/. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, told the Vatican News portal on Saturday he came under fire while visiting Ukraine.

The incident occurred when the cardinal was distributing aid among local people.

"For the first time in my life, I didn’t know where to run… because it’s not enough to run. You have to know where to go," " he was quoted as saying.

According to Italy’s ANSA news agency, the cardinal was not harmed in the incident.

Last week, Vatican reported that Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, will visit Ukraine for the fourth time on behalf of Pope Francis. His route included Odessa, Zhitomir, Kharkov and eastern Ukraine. According to Vatican News, the cardinal is currently in Zaporozhye.