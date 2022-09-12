Ukrainian troops attempting to advance to Donetsk airport neutralized - DPR head

DONETSK, September 12. /TASS/. Nearly all Ukrainian troops who attempted to advance to the Donetsk airport have been neutralized, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"The enemy, probably guided by some media hype considerations, attempted to advance toward the Donetsk airport. But was met by valiant Sparta, who did everything right. The enemy, practically the entire group, was neutralized," he said in a video address posted on his Telegra, channel.

On Saturday, commander of the Sparta battalion Artyom Zhoga (codename Kolyma) refuted allegations that Ukrainian troops had seized the Donetsk airport. Later, Pushilin said that the airport is controlled by DPR forces.