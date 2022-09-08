Prince Charles’s office confirms he would reign as Charles III

LONDON, September 8. /TASS/. Charles, the former Prince of Wales, ascends the British throne under the name of Charles III, the PA news agency reported on Thursday, citing representatives of his office, Clarence House.

At the moment, the Clarence House website is closed for visitors, since the new king’s affairs will from now on be managed by the Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss also referred to the new King as Charles II. In her statement on the occasion Queen Elizabeth II’s death, she said: "Today the Crown passes - as it is has done for more than a thousand years - to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty King Charles III.".