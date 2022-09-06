MELITOPOL, September 6. /TASS/. So-called demilitarization of the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in reality will mean that the Ukrainian army will instantly take over the facility, the chairman of the non-governmental association We are together with Russia, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, Vladimir Rogov, said about the IAEA report, released on Tuesday following its mission’s visit to the ZNPP.

"If the point at issue is demilitarization and a demilitarized zone, this would result in the immediate arrival of Zelensky’s special operations force and further bombardments from the new positions. As soon as they arrive at the nuclear power plant, they will begin to shell cities from the NPP," he said.

Rogov warned that such a step would in fact be in line with "the ousting tactic being employed by the Anglo-Saxons and the Zelensky regime." He believes that for maintaining the integrity of the ZNPP it is necessary to enforce ceasefire and sanctions for bombardments, and not establish a "security zone."

"It is very sad the IAEA lacked the courage to call a spade a spade and to state clearly where the power plant and its environs were bombarded from. What is being stated today is sad, almost pessimistic," Rogov said.

The IAEA has summarized the results of its inspections of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, including the Zaporozhye NPP. In its report released on Tuesday the agency called for creating a security zone around the power plant. It argues that such a measure would prevent breakdowns that hostilities might cause.