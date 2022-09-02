Senior diplomat says US not contacted Russia about captive mercenaries

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The US has not addressed Russia through diplomatic channels regarding the possible return of American mercenaries taken prisoner in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Friday.

"No, there have been no such appeals from the Americans via the Foreign Ministry. There were certain situations when we exchanged various kinds of information with them about where certain US citizens might be, but all this did not concern the topic [of mercenaries]," he said.

At the same time, the diplomat said that the consequences for foreigners who decided to side with Kiev as mercenaries would be dire, and that Moscow's determination to achieve the goals of the special operation was unshakeable. "The determination to ensure the achievement of all the goals set for the special operation is unshakable, we warn those who are ready to take up arms on Ukrainian territory, <...> the consequences could be tragic and they will be tragic for these people," he said.

Ryabkov stressed that the actions of Western politicians promoting mercenary activities in Ukraine were also unacceptable, adding that these actions only delayed the completion of the entire operation.