Clashes in Iraq will not lead to civil war — expert

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Clashes in Iraq between supporters of the influential Shiite imam Muqtada al-Sadr and security forces will not lead to a civil war, a senior researcher at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies of Institute of Oriental Studie under the Russian Academy of Sciences, Boris Dolgov, told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

"As for the outlook for a possible continuation or consequences of this conflict, I do not think that it will lead to any radical changes, a civil war or a coup. However, the situation in Iraq remains complicated, so the ability of conflicting political forces to find some kind of a compromise is crucial. The way I see it, Muqtada al-Sadr’ movement, as the most influential one, can play an important role in continuing these processes," he said.

Dolgov stressed that the current clashes in Iraq were a continuation of the protests that had begun long ago against a background of the socio-economic crisis and popular dissatisfaction with the ruling regime. About the scale of protests in the country, the expert said they were expanding, but were unlikely to reach the previous intensity. He believes that the law enforcement agencies and the Iraqi army will not agree to use weapons on a large scale against the demonstrators.

"Early elections are possible, just like a replacement of the Iraqi government, but it all depends on the ability of political forces to find some solution," Dolgov said. A political compromise, he says, can be found, if Egypt acts as a broker. Cairo has already expressed its readiness to help stabilize the situation in the country. Also, Dolgov noted Iran's great influence on Iraqi political processes. "I believe that its influence, along with Egypt’s, will help prevent a radical march of events," Dolgov concluded.

Situation in Baghdad

Hundreds of al-Sadr's supporters on Monday occupied Baghdad’s "green zone" - the area of government offices and foreign diplomatic, surrounded the Republican Palace and entered the building. The protests escalated into armed clashes with security forces, which tried to make the Sadrists retreat. According to the latest reports, the death toll from violent skirmishes has reached 30 and more than 300 people were injured. Protests and clashes also engulfed other parts of Iraq.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Army’s Joint Operations Command lifted the curfew from the country. This decision followed a speech by Imam Muqtada al-Sadr, who demanded that his supporters leave the territory bordering the parliament building in Baghdad's "green zone" within an hour. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appreciated al-Sadr's call as evidence of "the highest level of patriotism."