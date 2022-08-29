Ukraine to do everything to disrupt IAEA mission to Zaporozhye plant — authorities

TASS, August 29. The Zaporozhye Region authorities are looking forward to the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the nuclear power plant, but Kiev will do everything to disrupt it, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the region’s main council of the military-civilian administration, said.

"Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, announced the start of the agency's mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which he is leading personally. Experts will arrive at the plant this week. We look forward to it! A gang of drug addicts and nuclear terrorists will do anything to disrupt the visit. Our task is to ensure his [the visit's] safety as much as possible and the mission's access to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency's mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant had been formed and would arrive there this week.

Energodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has recently been the target of Ukrainain shelling. Drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers are used to shell the territory of the nuclear power plant. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but shells have already hit infrastructure, and the nuclear waste storage facility area.