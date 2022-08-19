Kim Jong-un's sister: North Korea to rebuff Seoul's ‘bold plan’ for denuclearization

SEOUL, August 19. /TASS/. The North Korean authorities will never accept South Korea's offer of denuclearization in exchange for economic aid, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said, according to the Yonhap news agency, which cited the newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

"I don't know what other brazen ideas they will come to us with next time, but let me make it clear that we will never deal with it," Kim Yo-jong, Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, or WPK, said. She pointed out that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s initiative is "the pinnacle of stupidity" and is just a copy of another proposal by South Korean President Lee Myung-bak.

"The idea that Yoon Suk-yeol is considering exchanging our assets - nuclear missiles - for 'economic cooperation' - and this is his plan - makes you think that he is really naive and still immature. No one trades fate for corn pudding," the Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim Yo-jong as saying. In her opinion, the assumption that North Korea will agree to take steps toward denuclearization is an inherently erroneous assumption.

Kim Yo-jong also said that individual South Korean representatives were undermining the epidemic situation in North Korea. Previously, South Korean activists sent anti-state leaflets and medicine in balloons to the People's Republic. "These villains are encroaching on our security by continuing to send dirty garbage into our territory and talking about food supplies and medical aid to the people of the North. Such actions will only incur the wrath of our people," Kim Yo-jong said. The North Korean authorities previously said the COVID-19 outbreak in the country was due to such ‘foreign objects’ found in the border area.

On August 15, on the anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese rule, South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol laid out details of his "bold plan" in which Seoul offers Pyongyang economic aid in exchange for denuclearization. At a press conference on Wednesday, Yoon Suk-yeol repeated his proposal.