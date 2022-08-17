Four ships with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports — Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA, August 17. /TASS/. Four cargo ships with agricultural products left Chernomorsk and Odessa, Turkish Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday

"This morning, another four ships left the Ukrainian ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, loaded with sunflower seeds and sunflower oil," the ministry said on its Twitter.

It noted that the supply of agricultural products through the humanitarian corridor was carried out on a planned basis.

The ships will proceed to Istanbul, where they will be inspected by representatives of the Joint Coordination Center. If no violations are detected, they will be able to enter the Bosphorus and then proceed to their destinations.