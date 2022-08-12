Serbia will not impose anti-Russian sanctions as long as it can, says President Vucic

BELGRADE, August 12. /TASS/. Serbia will stay committed to its policy on the issues of anti-Russian sanctions and will not impose them as long as it can, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

"We will stay committed to our policy [on the anti-Russian sanctions] as long as we can," he said in an interview with Prva TV. "Our policy is to be on the European path, to preserve our traditions and friendship and to be independent."

"Naturally, when they [the European Union] tell us we have six months before joining the European Union, we will adjust our policy to their demands and will be much fairer than some others," he said.

The European Parliament earlier passed a resolution demanding Serbia joint the EU sanctions against Russia and sign an agreement with unrecognized Kosovo based on mutual recognition.

Vucic has repeatedly said that his country supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity but won’t impose sanctions against Russia. He also announced that Belgrade is suspending army and police drills with all foreign partners. He noted that Serbia considered Russia and Ukraine to be brotherly nations, regrets what is going on in Eastern Europe and is ready to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Addressing the Globsec forum in Bratislava, the Serbian president said that 77% of Serbians are against anti-Russian sanctions.