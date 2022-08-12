US says did not give Ukraine weapons for strikes at airfield in Crimea

WASHINGTON, August 12. /TASS/. The United States has not supplied to Ukraine any weapons that could have been used to deliver strikes at military facilities in Crimea, a senior Pentagon official on Friday.

"US has not given Ukraine any weapons that could have carried out a strike against the Saki airfield in Crimea, per senior US military official," Voice of America (recognized as a foreign agent mass media in Russia) reporter Jeff Seldin quoted him on his Twitter account. According to the Pentagon official, the United States has no evidence that the facility could have been attacked by rockets.

According to the Russian defense ministry, several aviation bombs detonated at the Saki airfield in Crimea on Tuesday. One person died and 14 more were injured as a result of thee incident. Aircraft were not damaged.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, Western countries imposed large-scale anti-Russian sanctions and increased weapons supplies to Ukraine.