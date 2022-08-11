Zaporozhye authorities ready to host IAEA mission, provide proof of shelling — official

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The authorities of Zaporozhye are ready to receive UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the IAEA mission, ensure their safety and present the evidence of the bombardments of the Zaporozhye NPP by Ukraine’s armed forces, Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Yevgeny Balitsky told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"We are completely ready to host both Guterres and the IAEA, nowadays, we are ready to receive everybody who will come and ensure [their] safety," he said.

The official also noted that the Zaporozhye authorities were ready to "provide safe armored vehicles, access, provide all the necessary documents, show the shells that were dropped on us." "It will be very easy to determine whose shells are those down to [their serial] numbers <…>. We will provide all the documents and show how the nuclear station is functioning now," he added.