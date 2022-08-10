US generates conflicts to foment tensions in Asia-Pacific region — Chinese expert

SHANGHAI, August 10. /TASS/. The United States is out to foment contradictions in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) by means of constantly generating conflicts, Professor Tong Liqun, of the Institute for Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Studies of the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"Growing US military activity in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Taiwan area, is targeted at China. Through the constant generation of conflicts, the United States wishes to foment contradictions and undermine security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region in order to prevent the region’s countries from cooperating and developing," Tong said, likening US policies to a "powder keg."

She sees the joint statement by the US and its allies on the issue of Taiwan as a provocation aimed at "creating a ring" around China in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as provoking conflicts and splits in Asia.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait and throughout the Asia-Pacific region escalated after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taipei on August 2-3, which drew sharp criticism from mainland China. Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington that it will retaliate, if Pelosi, who occupies third place in the US government hierarchy, visits the island. The White House said after this visit that Washington intends to protect its interests and support allies in the Asia-Pacific region in connection with the light of retaliatory measures that China was taking.