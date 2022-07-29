US set to provide Kiev with more Phoenix Ghost drones — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The US military is set to deliver more Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the Kiev government in August, a Pentagon spokesperson told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

According to the official, the US administration is also seeking to procure spare parts for Soviet-and Ukrainian-made planes for the Kiev government.

In a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed him about Russia’s principled approaches in light of the ongoing special military operation on the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Ukraine, emphasizing that its goals and tasks will be inevitable attained.

In this context, "the state secretary’s attention was drawn to the fact that the ongoing flooding the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions with American and NATO weapons, which are used against civilian population, only prolongs the agony of the Kiev regime, protracts the conflict and multiplies casualties," the ministry said.