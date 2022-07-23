Lavrov to present Moscow's stance on Ukraine to Arab League — Assistant Secretary General

CAIRO, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov intends to speak in the League of Arab States (LAS) explaining Moscow's position on Ukraine, Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of LAS, announced this on Saturday.

According to him, the Russian minister's working visit to Cairo consists of two parts, the first one is directly related to the negotiations in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the discussion of bilateral relations, while the second one concerns the Arab League.

"Lavrov plans to meet with the Secretary General [Ahmed Abu al-Gheith] and speak to the Arab permanent representatives to explain his country's position on the Ukrainian crisis," Zaki told the Egyptian TV channel ONtv.

He noted that the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister and his speech at the Arab League headquarters are aimed "at strengthening Arab-Russian relations and conveying the position of his country [to the Arab states], especially since the Arab-Russian forum, which was supposed to take place earlier, has been postponed."

Sergey Lavrov arrived in Cairo on Saturday evening. On Sunday, he is scheduled to hold talks with the Egyptian leadership.