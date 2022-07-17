Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers discuss normalization of ties

BAKU, July 17. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, discussed steps to normalize bilateral relations during Saturday’s meeting in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has said.

"Two Ministers touched upon the wide range of issues pertinent to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry’s press service said in a statement on Saturday.

In the course of the talks, Minister Bayramov highlighted that all efforts need to be directed towards making progress in building good-neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"In this context, the necessity of full implementation of all provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, in particular the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, was stressed," the statement reads.

Besides, the Armenian and Azerbaijani top diplomats underscored the importance of continued direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed their gratitude to the host nation, Georgia, for organizing the meeting.