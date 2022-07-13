US hasn’t supplied HIMARS rockets with 300 km range to Ukraine — lawmaker

KIEV, July 13. /TASS/. Ukraine has taken no deliveries of US HIMARS rockets that have the range of 300 kilometers, lawmaker Fyodor Venislavsky, a member of the parliament’s defense committee, said on Wednesday.

"Our government is talking with US representatives at all levels about the need to provide us with longer-range missiles for HIMARS. Now we have ones that have the range of up to 70 km, but some other modifications of these rockets are capable of hitting enemy targets at a greater distance," he was quoted as saying by the Strana news outlet.

Venislavsky said he believes Kiev has every chance of getting the longer-range rockets.