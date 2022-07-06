LPR ombudswoman appeals to Red Cross, UN mission over Kiev’s cruel treatment of POWs

LUGANSK, July 6. /TASS/. Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova handed over information on Kiev’s violation of international humanitarian law to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine after meeting with the prisoners-of-war (POWs) released from captivity.

The LPR ombudswoman visited 33 militia fighters who had returned from captivity. She said that they had been beaten and humiliated and psychologically pressurized. The conditions of their custody in Ukrainian detention centers also failed to comply with international law, she added.

"As a human rights envoy, I handed over the corresponding information on the breach of the norms of international humanitarian law by the Ukrainian military and political leadership to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine," the LPR ombudswoman wrote on her Telegram channel.

The LPR human rights envoy said she hoped that this time "international human rights organizations will pay attention to the critical situation with the observance of the prisoners’ rights in Ukraine and take due measures in response."

The LPR ombudswoman also said that the militia fighters released from captivity were receiving all the necessary assistance and aid in restoring the documents that the Ukrainian side had seized as ‘trophies.’

The LPR investigative teams are recording the crimes by the Ukrainian military. The materials gathered will make part of the criminal cases opened into the Ukrainian army’s war crimes, she added.