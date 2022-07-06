Norway clears Russian goods to Spitsbergen settlements — TV

STOCKHOLM, July 6. /TASS/. Norway agreed to passage of goods for Russian settlements in Spitsbergen through its territory, NRK TV Channel reports on Wednesday, citing a comment of the Foreign Ministry.

"The Foreign Ministry of Norway informed that containers are carried using a Norwegian truck from the Storskog border checkpoint to the Norwegian city of Tromso and then by sea to Spitsbergen. Cargo is already on board the ship sailing to the archipelago," the TV channel said.

The decision became the "result of the dialog with the Russian side," Foreign Ministry press secretary Ane Lunde said.

In late June, Oslo refused to allow carriage of goods for Russian settlements in Spitsbergen via the Storskog border checkpoint.