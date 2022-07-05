Norway-Russia treaty on maritime delimitation does not provide for denunciation — diplomat

STOCKHOLM, July 5./TASS/. The treaty with Russia on maritime delimitation and cooperation in the Barents Sea is not subject to denunciation, Ane Haavardsdatter, Spokesperson for the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

The treaty "has no provision for the possibility to denounce it," she told the NRK broadcasting company.

"Treaties of this kind that concern border delimitation are usually in effect indefinitely. We assume that Russia adheres to this principle," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. She also said that both Moscow and Oslo were interested in preserving this treaty.

Earlier Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin instructed the lower house’s committee for international affairs to look into the issue of denunciation of the treaty between Russia and Norway on maritime delimitation and cooperation in the Barents Sea and the Arctic Ocean.

Earlier, Norway refused to exempt cargo from Russia sent to Russian settlements on Spitsbergen, and in response, Moscow threatened to retaliate. Norway is not a member of the European Union, yet it supported all the EU’s anti-Russia sanctions.