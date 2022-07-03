Belarus supports and will continue to support Russia in fighting Nazism

MINSK, July 3. /TASS/. Belarus is the only country that supports Russia in the fight against Nazism, and it will continue to do that, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday.

"Today we are being reproached for being the only country in the world that supports Russia in its struggle against Nazism. We have supported and will continue to support Russia," Lukashenko stressed.

"Russia is our brotherly state, the closest state to us in the world, where our brothers and relatives live. And the tragedy of Belarusians today is that two brotherly peoples clashed - Russians and Ukrainians," Lukashenko said.