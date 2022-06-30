Polish leadership begins work on scenarios of dismembering Ukraine — Russian intelligence

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR, Sergey Naryshkin, has said that, according to SVR sources the Polish leadership has begun to work on scenarios of dismembering Ukraine, the SVR’s press-bureau told TASS on Thursday.

"Warsaw has analyzed the situation to arrive at a painful conclusion that it will be impossible, contrary to statements by the Western politicians and military, to prevent the forces of Russia, the DPR and the LPR from coping with the tasks of the special operation and to prevent Russia's victory on the battlefield. In this connection the Poles see the prospects for the Zelensky regime’s political survival as ‘disappointing.’ In the emerging ‘critical’ circumstances Warsaw tends to go beyond the previously planned deployment of a Polish ‘peacekeeping contingent’ in western Ukraine," the press-bureau says, citing the SVR director’s statement.

"One of the options on the agenda is creating on the Kresy Wschodnie (Eastern Borderlands) a Poland-controlled proxy state ‘under the protection’ of the Polish armed forces. Alongside this a plan is being considered for converting Ukraine’s central regions into a buffer zone, which, Poland hopes, will help it avoid an extremely undesirable direct clash with Russia," Naryshkin said.

According to the Russian foreign intelligence, the Polish authorities are certain that the United States and Britain will be forced to support this plan. "Warsaw believes that as Russian troops advance deep into Ukrainian territory, Washington and London will have no choice other than to display 'unconditional solidarity' with an ally who is ready to 'resolutely defend the interests of the West in Ukraine'," the SVR said.