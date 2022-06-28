Foreign mercenaries not to enjoy status of prisoners of war — LPR interior ministry

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries fighting on the part of Ukrainian troops in Donbass will not enjoy the status of prisoners of war, Vitaly Kisilev, an aide to the interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Tuesday.

"What will be with them [mercenaries] later? Investigative action will be taken by our specialists. Mercenaries will not enjoy the status of prisoners of war," he told TASS.

He told TASS earlier in the day that 12 foreign mercenaries trying to flee Lisichansk were detained by LPR troops. Their identities are being established.