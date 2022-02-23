EU special summit on Ukraine set for Feb 24

BRUSSELS, February 23. /TASS/. The EU leaders will hold an emergency summit on February 24 following Russia’s recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, EU Council president Charles Michel said in his invitation letter on Wednesday.

"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions," Michel said.

He said that the EU leaders will gather to discuss "how we deal with Russia, notably holding Russia accountable for its actions".

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents and Putin signed the respective laws on the same day.