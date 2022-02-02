UNSC to hold consultations on North Korea’s missile launches on Feb 4, source said

UNITED NATIONS, February 2. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will discuss information about North Korea’s new missile launches on February 4, a diplomatic source told TASS on Wednesday.

"Consultations on North Korea are scheduled for Friday," the source said.

UN Security Council members are expected to meet at 3 p.m.

Earlier reports said that the United States had requested a closed-door meeting on North Korea on February 3. According to the South Korean military, North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on January 30. The missile flew about 800 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers. Pyongyang had not conducted such launches since late 2017 based on its self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile launches and nuclear testing. This was North Korea’s seventh missile launch since the beginning of the year. The United States seeks to expand the UN Security Council’s sanctions on North Korea over its new missile launches.