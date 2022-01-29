Ukrainian military’s shelling leaves civilian wounded, DPR mission says

DONETSK, January 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the Alexandrovka settlement area in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the early hours of Saturday, leaving a civilian wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said in a statement.

"As a result of a ceasefire violation by Ukrainian armed units, a man born in 1967 suffered a wound to his thigh," the statement reads. According to the mission, the man was taken to the hospital and is said to be in moderately serious condition.

Additional measures ensuring the Donbass ceasefire have been in effect in Donbass since July 27, 2020. Under the agreement, the parties to the conflict are banned from using weapons and drones, deploying heavy weapons to populated localities and adding engineering equipment at their positions.