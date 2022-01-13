US proposes sanctions on North Korea for missile launches, envoy says

UNITED NATIONS, January 13. /TASS/. Washington has proposed to impose UN sanctions on Pyongyang for ballistic missile launches, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"The US is proposing UN sanctions following North Korea's six ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions," the tweet reads.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on January 11, probably as part of the country’s winter drills. On January 10, the UN Security Council discussed Pyongyang’s alleged hypersonic missile launch that had taken place on January 5.