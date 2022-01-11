Kazakhstan’s Tokayev vows to present new package of political reforms in September

NUR-SULTAN, January 11. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that he will present a package of political reforms in September.

"In my next address [to the people] in September, I will present a new package of political reforms that will be prepared based on a wide an constructive dialogue with the public and experts," he told the lawmakers Tuesday.

The president noted that Kazakhstan "will continue its course towards political modernization."

"This is my principal position," he stated.

"Overall, a transformation of relations between the state and the society is overdue. We need a new format of a social contract," Tokayev underscored.