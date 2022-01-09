CSTO peacekeepers protect strategic facilities in Kazakhstan - president’s press service

NUR-SULTAN, January 9. /TASS/. A peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is protecting a number of strategic facilities in Kazakhstan, the press service of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reported on Sunday after a meeting of the crisis center.

"The head of state was informed that law enforcement agencies and the armed forces are taking measures to restore law and order in the country, ensure the compliance with the state of emergency in the regions. Checkpoints have been set up, and the peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO has been tasked to protect a number of strategic facilities," it said.

Action is taken "to establish the whereabouts and detain terrorists, collect and document evidentiary basis and carry out respective expertise," it went on to say.

President Tokayev issued instructions to set up a government commission to deal with the aftermath of riots in certain regions. "The president gave instructions to launch work without delay to restore administrative buildings, social and communal facilities in the city of Almaty and in other regions," the press service said.