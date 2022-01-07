NATO ready to discuss troops withdrawal from borders with Russia at security talks - press

LONDON, January 7. /TASS/. NATO may agree to pull its troops further from the borders with Russia in case tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border are eased, Britain’s Daily Telegraph said on Friday, commenting on the upcoming security guarantee talks with Moscow.

According to the newspaper, the de-escalation of the situation in the region implies the withdrawal of Russian forces from the border with Ukraine. At the same time, NATO will refuse to bind itself not to expand eastwards, since its charter documents allow other countries to join the alliance if they want it, the newspaper stressed.

US’ NBC said earlier that the US-Russian consultations on security in Europe may cover such topics as the reduction of forces and the number of drills in the east of Europe but only in case such actions will be reciprocal.