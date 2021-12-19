Pakistan proposes plan to settle Afghan crisis during OIC meeting

ISLAMABAD, December 19. / TASS /. Pakistan put forward a strategy for overcoming the Afghan humanitarian crisis during the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which kicked off in Islamabad on Sunday, the Express Tribune newspaper stated referring to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The six-point strategy includes some urgent measures to ensure food security and economic revival of Afghanistan, develop capacity to counter terrorism, establish a mechanism for providing sustainable humanitarian and financial support to the Afghan government.

The top diplomat also called for increasing investment in the Afghan education and professional sector, both bilaterally and through the OIC platform. Qureshi offered to set up an expert group of the OIC and UN representatives to restore the banking sector in the country, which collapsed after the Taliban (banned in Russia) seized the power, as well as to expand cooperation on ensuring political and social inclusion, respect for the fundamental rights of the Afghan citizens, especially women.

The Pakistani foreign minister assured that "the gathering of OIC leaders at a short notice also reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan." "It is a moment to stand up for the Afghan people and they must be supported without any condition," he stated.

The IOC meeting in Islamabad is attended by foreign ministers and high-ranking diplomats of member states, representatives of the UN, international financial institutions, regional organizations, as well as special representatives of Russia, the US, China and other countries. Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, appointed by the Taliban, represents Afghanistan at the conference.