Talks on peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis reached an impasse — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The EU joined the process of militarization of Ukraine, and, against this backdrop, the negotiations on the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian has reached an impasse, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Recently, the EU joined the process of militarization of Ukraine. On December 2, the EU decided to allocate 31 million euro for military-technical assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces. This decision does not facilitate peace in Donbass in any way. Against this backdrop, the talks on the peaceful resolution have effectively reached an impasse," she said.

Zakharova noted that the December 7 and 8 meetings of the Contact Group and its working subgroups ended without results.

"They simply ended in nothing. Instead of fulfilling their obligations under the Minsk Complex of Measures, the Kiev regime simply imitates the process, avoids a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk and tries to shift the responsibility for the stall on Russia, who is a mediator in this negotiations process," the diplomat underscored.

Such actions aim to distract the attention of common people, Ukrainian citizens from internal problems, Zakharova noted.

"Amid the wave of nationalist movements, the information from the Prosecutor General’s Office [of Ukraine] is causing concerns. There are 5 million unregistered guns in circulation in Ukraine. At the same time, Ukrainian authorities expand the legislative basis that undermines the Minsk Agreements," the diplomat concluded.

"We urge Kiev to stop sabotaging the Minsk Agreements, to stop the mass human rights violations, to ensure the unconditional rule of law. We expect that our Western partners and corresponding international organizations will stimulate the Ukrainian authorities to fulfilling these priority tasks," she noted.