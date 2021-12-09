Over 1,900 bodies handed over by Russian peacekeepers to Armenia and Azerbaijan

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 9. /TASS/. More than 1,900 bodies of those killed in the latest escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh have been handed over to Armenia and Azerbaijan by Russian peacekeepers, Rustam Muradov, deputy commander of the Russian Southern Military District, told TASS on Thursday.

"The peacekeepers returned more than 1,960 bodies to the local authorities in Armenia and Azerbaijan. Search operations are continued," he said, adding that more than 100 soldiers on both sides were released from prison and returned to their home countries.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As per the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. In addition, a number of districts came under Baku’s control.