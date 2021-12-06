Le Pen says EU stoked tensions around Ukraine by insulting Russia — report

WARSAW, December 6. /TASS/. The tensions around Ukraine are in part the fault of the EU as it encroached on Russia’s area of influence, French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said, Poland’s Rzeczpospolita reported.

"The EU played the role of a firefighter-pyromaniac in this matter," Le Pen, presidential candidate and leader of the National Rally party, said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita published on Monday. "You can say whatever you want, but Ukraine belongs to Russia's sphere of influence."

"By trying to violate this sphere of influence, tensions and fears are created, and the situation we are witnessing today is reached," she said. Le Pen said she doubted Russia will attack Ukraine.

There’s a more pressing task at hand, she added. "We should all fight together against the real threat that looms over Europe: Islamism," she said.

France should play a balancing role in world affairs, according to Le Pen. She criticized the US, saying it dragged some other countries into "so many unnecessary wars that led to the extraordinary expansion of Islamism in the world" and tried to impose "extraterritorial rules to whittle down the work of European companies."